Phillies' Yhoswar Garcia: Gets $2.5M bonus from Philadelphia

Garcia finalized a contract Saturday with the Phillies that includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

An 18-year-old center fielder from Venezuela, Garcia had been linked to the Phillies since the start of the 2019-20 international signing period back on July 2, but he only recently became eligible to put pen to paper on a deal due to uncertainty about his date of birth. In addition to receiving high marks from scouts for his defense and throwing arm in the outfield, the 6-foot-1, 155-pound Garcia already boasts quality gap-hitting skills and is expected to add power as he fills out his frame. The Phillies will likely oversee his development at their academy in the Dominican Republic before potentially giving him the opportunity to make his affiliated-ball debut late in 2020 or in 2021.

