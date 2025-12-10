The Phillies acquired Curet from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for Tommy McCollum, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Curet had been designated for assignment and will now go on the Phillies' 40-man roster. The 23-year-old right-hander does have minor-league options remaining and will likely begin the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Curet has a big arm but held a 6.03 ERA and 1.93 WHIP over 31.1 frames at Triple-A Durham in 2025.