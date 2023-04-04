site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Yunior Marte: Optioned out to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Marte was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley by the Phillies on Tuesday.
Marte had surrendered six earned runs through just one inning (two appearances) out of the Phillies' bullpen this season. McKinley Moore is up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take his spot.
