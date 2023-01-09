The Phillies acquired Marte from the Giants on Monday in exchange for left-hander Erik Miller.

Marte reached the majors for the first time in 2022 as a 27-year-old, logging a 5.44 ERA and 1.44 WHIP while striking out 44 over 48 innings. With the Giants bringing aboard Luke Jackson (elbow) on a two-year deal Monday, Marte would have been a candidate to lose his spot on the 40-man roster, so San Francisco made the decision to trade him away to get a younger asset in Miller in return. Marte will likely factor into the middle-relief picture for Philadelphia in 2023.