Curtis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Curtis will join the big club to offer a fresh bullpen arm after Jake Thompson was sent back to the minors following a multi-inning relief outing Sunday. The 25-year-old owns a solid 2.61 ERA and 12:5 K:BB across 10.1 innings with the IronPigs this season. Look for him to pitch in middle relief during his time with the Phillies.