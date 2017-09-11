Phillies' Zac Curtis: Scooped up by Phillies
Curtis was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Monday.
Curtis will join the Phillies after being designated for assignment by the Mariners last week. The 25-year-old southpaw only appeared in three games for Seattle this season, but he compiled a fine 3.51 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 51.1 innings with Double-A Arkansas. Curtis should offer low-leverage bullpen depth for Philadelphia down the stretch.
