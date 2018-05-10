Phillies' Zac Curtis: Sent back to minors
Curtis was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Curtis allowed two earned runs off three hits and three walks while striking out a pair over two innings of relief against the Giants during Wednesday's game, and will now head back to Lehigh Valley in exchange for Jake Thompson. During his brief stay with the Phillies, Curtis wasn't able to find the strike zone, walking a total of seven batters across just 5.1 innings. With the revolving door that is a major-league bullpen, expect to see Curtis back with Philadelphia at some point later on this year.
