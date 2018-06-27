Curtis threw a pair of scoreless innings in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees, hitting a batter and allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one.

Curtis' 2.16 ERA is the lowest of the three lefties in the Philadelphia bullpen, outpacing Austin Davis (2.70) and Adam Morgan (5.57). That low ERA has come in 8.1 innings, however, and it isn't supported by his underlying numbers. He has more walks (8) than strikeouts (7), with ERA estimators such as SIERA and xFIP putting his deserved ERA north of 6. It would be quite surprising to see him move into a more important role any time soon.