Eflin (back) was activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Reds.

Eflin will end up missing just one start after landing on the injured list with mid-back tightness towards the end of May. The 25-year-old has been reliable so far in 2019 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB through 11 starts.