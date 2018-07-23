Eflin (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his start against the Dodgers on Monday.

As expected, Eflin will rejoin Philadelphia's rotation after hitting the DL on July 14 with a blister on his right middle finger. Through 12 first-half starts, he posted a 3.15 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 68.2 innings.

