Eflin (kneecap) threw about 20 pitches during a bullpen session Tuesday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Eflin has been sidelined by knee issues since late June, but he recently resumed throwing on flat ground and has now returned to mound work. If he feels good over the next couple days, the 28-year-old will throw another bullpen session this weekend. Eflin isn't expected to have enough time to build up as a starter and will likely rejoin the Phillies as a reliever, assuming he's able to return this year.