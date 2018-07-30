Phillies' Zach Eflin: Allows four runs in loss to Reds
Eflin (7-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk across 5.1 innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Reds. He struck out four.
Eflin struggled in the third inning, allowing a pair of doubles, a single and a two-run home run as the hosts plated three. He settled down until the sixth inning, but back-to-back singles led to a one-out sacrifice fly before he was removed from the game. Eflin's rocky outing continued a recent stretch of futility in which he's allowed 10 earned runs across 13 combined innings over his last three starts. His ERA has risen to 3.64 over that stretch and he'll look to get back on track next weekend against the Marlins.
