Phillies' Zach Eflin: Allows one run in no-decision
Eflin allowed one run on three hits and a walk in seven innings against the Mets on Sunday but did not factor into the decision. He struck out three.
Eflin's lone mistake was a fastball that Pete Alonso deposited over the left field wall for a solo home run in the first inning. He was nearly flawless for the remainder of his seven innings, allowing only three additional baserunners on a pair of hits and a walk. Although he whiffed just three batters, Eflin was in control of the zone most of the night, throwing first-pitch strikes to 18 of 24 hitters. The 25-year-old has now allowed only three runs in 13 innings over his last two starts and will get a chance to build upon the momentum when he heads to New York to face the Mets on Friday in his next scheduled start.
