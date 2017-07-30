Phillies' Zach Eflin: Allows one run Saturday
Eflin allowed one run on four hits over six innings Saturday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He struck out seven and walked two.
Eflin is 0-2 with a 4.18 ERA and a 30:9 K:BB in 28 innings since coming back from elbow inflammation that cost him about a month of playing time. Jake Thompson is currently getting a look in the Phillies' rotation, but if he fails to capitalize on his opportunity the Phils could turn to Eflin or Ben Lively to take Thompson's spot.
