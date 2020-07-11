Eflin is considered day-to-day due to back spasms, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The issue doesn't appear to be serious, but it's prevented Eflin from facing hitters in any of the Phillies' intrasquad games. WIth Opening Day less than two weeks away, it's quite possible Eflin misses a turn in the rotation or is at least on a fairly low pitch count early on. With Zack Wheeler also set to miss time early due to the birth of his first child, there's a good chance both Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta are in the Phillies' rotation to start the year. Highly-rated prospect Spencer Howard could even get a chance right away, as well, despite the fact that he's yet to reach Triple-A.