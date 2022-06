Eflin (2-4) picked up the win Friday, allowing five hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings in a 10-0 rout of the Angels. He struck out six.

It was the best performance of the season for the right-hander, who fired 69 of 104 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth quality start of the season. Eflin will take a 3.88 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB through 51 innings into his next outing.