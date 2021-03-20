Eflin (back) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Eflin skipped his scheduled start Friday due to a back issue, but it appears to be a minor one. Assuming his bullpen session goes well Sunday, he should make a Grapefruit League start next week and will be set up to take his first turn in the rotation once the regular season begins.
