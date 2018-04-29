Eflin could be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Eflin had been on track to start for Lehigh Valley on Sunday, but he has since been removed from the affiliate's pitching schedule, suggesting a promotion to the big leagues could be imminent. The Phillies will have an opening in the rotation Tuesday due to Ben Lively's (back) placement on the disabled list earlier in the weekend, likely paving the way for Eflin or long reliever Drew Hutchison to make at least one spot start.