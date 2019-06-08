Eflin (6-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks across 6.1 innings while earning a victory against the Reds on Friday.

The 25-year-old was wild in his return after missing his last start and yielded a homer in the first. But following that frame, he only allowed one more unearned run. His seven strikeouts were his most in three weeks, and this was also his first win since May 11. Eflin is 6-5 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 72 innings. His next start will be Wednesday at home against the Diamondbacks.