Eflin (7-7) picked up the win Monday, surrendering six runs on 11 hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings while striking out four in a 13-7 victory over the Mets.

The two teams combined for eight homers, but all four of the Mets' blasts came with the bases empty, allowing Eflin to minimize the damage and leave with an 8-6 lead after 82 pitches (58 strikes). The right-hander will take a 3.26 ERA and 77:23 K:BB through 91 innings into his next start Saturday in Miami.