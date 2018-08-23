Phillies' Zach Eflin: Chased early by Nats
Eflin didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Nationals, coughing up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks over 3.1 innings while striking out two.
It's the first time all season the right-hander has been tagged for double-digit hits, while it's only the second time in his last 13 starts he's failed to complete at least five innings. Eflin will take a 3.93 ERA into his next outing Monday back home in a rematch with the Nats.
