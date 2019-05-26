Phillies' Zach Eflin: Chased in fourth inning
Eflin (5-5) yielded three runs on six hits and one walk in 3.2 innings Sunday, striking out four and taking the loss against Milwaukee.
Eflin got through two frames unscathed but allowed homers in the third and fourth innings. It was the first time he'd allowed more than one long ball in a start since April 13. Eflin came down with a stomach bug approximately two hours prior to first pitch, which may have contributed to his struggles, per Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic. Even with the ugly outing, Eflin owns a solid 3.02 ERA and 51:14 K:BB across 65.2 frames in 2019. The 25-year-old will take on the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Saturday.
