Phillies' Zach Eflin: Cleared for first game of twin bill
Eflin (finger) will start the front end of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Eflin exited his July 3 start against the Orioles early with a blister on his throwing hand, but he apparently completed his between-starts bullpen session without incident and convinced the Phillies he would be good to go Monday. The right-hander will oppose Zach Wheeler in Game 1 of the twin bill while Aaron Nola and Corey Oswalt go head to head in the nightcap.
