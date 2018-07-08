Eflin (finger) will start the front end of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Eflin exited his July 3 start against the Orioles early with a blister on his throwing hand, but he apparently completed his between-starts bullpen session without incident and convinced the Phillies he would be good to go Monday. The right-hander will oppose Zach Wheeler in Game 1 of the twin bill while Aaron Nola and Corey Oswalt go head to head in the nightcap.