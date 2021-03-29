Eflin (back) will get the start Monday in the Phillies' Grapefruit League finale against the Blue Jays, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Eflin will rejoin the Phillies' spring pitching schedule for the first time since March 13, but he's been able to stay relatively on track in his build-up program over the past two weeks while he's managed a minor back injury. Rather than pitching in the Grapefruit League last week when his turn came up, Eflin completed a simulated game without issue. Assuming he's able to cover around 4-to-5 innings Monday, he should head into Opening Day with few restrictions. Eflin is lined up to start the Phillies' third game of the regular season Sunday versus Atlanta.