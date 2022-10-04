Eflin picked up the save with a clean inning in Monday's 3-0 win over the Astros. He did not strike out a batter.

In his first career save opportunity, Eflin got the job done, retiring the Astros in order in the ninth inning and securing the Phillies' spot in the playoffs, which will be the team's first postseason appearance since 2011. Eflin has been working out of the bullpen since returning from the 60-day injured list Sept. 11, allowing just one run over 7.2 innings with nine strikeouts, one save and two holds. Eflin was less effective as a starter, albeit in a larger sample size, going 3-5 with a 4.37 ERA through 68 innings before being shut down with injury.