Eflin (knee) threw a successful bullpen recently and will throw an up-down bullpen session Saturday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Eflin had already been ruled out through the All-Star break, but he's made encouraging progress in his recovery over the last few days. If his up-down throwing session goes well Saturday, the right-hander is expected to throw a sim game soon. It's not yet clear whether Eflin will be cleared to return for the Phillies' first turn through the rotation following their layoff, but he'll likely be in the mix to return sometime in late July.