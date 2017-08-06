Eflin could be the choice to fill the opening in the Phillies' rotation vacated by Jake Thompson, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Thompson was sent to the minors last week. His turn comes up next on Tuesday, which happens to be the day Eflin is scheduled to make his next start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Eflin missed some time with an elbow injury earlier this season and has gone 0-4 with a 4.60 ERA and a 40:12 K:BB in 45 innings for Lehigh Valley since returning to action. He would face the Braves on Tuesday if he is recalled from the minors to make a start.