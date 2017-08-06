Phillies' Zach Eflin: Could be promoted Tuesday
Eflin could be the choice to fill the opening in the Phillies' rotation vacated by Jake Thompson, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Thompson was sent to the minors last week. His turn comes up next on Tuesday, which happens to be the day Eflin is scheduled to make his next start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Eflin missed some time with an elbow injury earlier this season and has gone 0-4 with a 4.60 ERA and a 40:12 K:BB in 45 innings for Lehigh Valley since returning to action. He would face the Braves on Tuesday if he is recalled from the minors to make a start.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Allows one run Saturday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Could return to action next week•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: MRI shows no ligament damage•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Resting for five days•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: To see elbow specialist•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...