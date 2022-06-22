Eflin (knee) completed a bullpen session Wednesday, and interim manager Rob Thomson hasn't ruled out the right-hander from making his next turn through the rotation Saturday in San Diego, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Thomson said Eflin would be put through a few more tests before the Phillies determine if the right-hander is ready to pitch this weekend. Efllin was removed two innings into his start last Sunday against the Nationals due to a lingering bruise in his right knee, which he had surgically repaired last fall.