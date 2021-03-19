Eflin (back) may be ready to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Eflin was scratched from his scheduled Friday start against the Yankees with back issues, but the team is hopeful that he can get back on the mound soon. Spencer Howard (back) and Vince Velasquez (oblique) are also dealing with injuries, so the Phillies are getting short on rotation options and would certainly like to have Eflin back as soon as possible. They won't want to rush their third starter, however, so it's possible non-roster invitee Ivan Nova could take a turn in the rotation if none of the preferred options are ready to go.
