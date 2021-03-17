Eflin is dealing with a back issue and won't make his scheduled start Friday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Eflin's back flared up early in the week, and he's been brought along slowly as a result. He played catch Wednesday but won't be able to make his Grapefruit League appearance Friday. Manager Joe Girardi said that he's "a little concerned," Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. With just over two weeks remaining until Opening Day, it's safe to wonder whether the issue will impact his availability to begin the season.
