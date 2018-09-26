Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that Eflin has a strained left oblique and will not start against the Braves this weekend, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Due to this injury, it's highly unlikely that Eflin will be available out of the bullpen for the club's three-game set versus Atlanta, so it appears as though his season has come to a close. Through 24 starts with the Phillies in 2018, Eflin logged a 4.36 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 123:37 K:BB in 128 innings. Jerad Eickhoff will take the mound for Friday's series opener in his absence.