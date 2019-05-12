Phillies' Zach Eflin: Delivers four-hit shutout
Eflin (5-3) earned the win against the Royals on Saturday by allowing only four hits and no runs in a complete-game effort. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
Eflin allowed only two runners into scoring position all game as he pounded the strike zone with 76 strikes in 110 pitches. It's the 25-year-old's second complete game of the year and he has now allowed two runs on 15 hits and two walks over his last three starts, covering 25 innings. Eflin will seek his fourth straight victory Friday versus the Rockies.
