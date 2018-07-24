Phillies' Zach Eflin: Disappoints in return
Eflin lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one Monday as didn't factor into the decision against the Dodgers.
Eflin was yanked from the ballgame after surrendering three solo home runs on 75 pitches. The 24-year-old right-hander came into Monday's outing having collected a win in six of his last seven starts, but he certainly didn't appear to have his best stuff in the series opener after missing time on the disabled list with a blister on his right middle finger. Despite a shaky performance, Eflin sits with a solid 3.41 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 68:17 K:BB over 71.1 innings, as he'll look to get back on track in his next start slated for Saturday against Cincinnati.
