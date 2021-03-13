Eflin threw four scoreless innings against the Tigers on Saturday, striking out four while allowing two hits and no walks.

Combined with his first outing of the spring, Eflin now owns a 0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and a 7:0 K:BB through six Grapefruit League innings. The 26-year-old had something of a breakout in last year's shortened season, as his strikeout rate jumped over 10 points to 28.6 percent, though some poor batted-ball luck meant his ERA only dropped slightly from 4.13 to 3.97. His 3.39 FIP and 3.23 xFIP hint at the sort of season he could have if he keeps those sort of strikeout numbers this season while maintaining his typically strong control.