Phillies' Zach Eflin: Drops decision to Cubs
Eflin (9-6) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four as the Phillies fell 7-1 to the Cubs.
The right-hander has hit a rough patch, failing to last at least six innings in any of his last three starts, but his issues date back further than that. Eflin headed into the All-Star break with a 3.15 ERA, but his numbers since have been decidedly mediocre -- a 5.53 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB in 42.1 innings, with only two quality starts in eight trips to the mound. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing Friday on the road against the Mets.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: To face Cubs on Saturday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Fans five, suffers fifth loss•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Chased early by Nats•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Will return to start Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Returned to minors after win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...