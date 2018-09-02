Eflin (9-6) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four as the Phillies fell 7-1 to the Cubs.

The right-hander has hit a rough patch, failing to last at least six innings in any of his last three starts, but his issues date back further than that. Eflin headed into the All-Star break with a 3.15 ERA, but his numbers since have been decidedly mediocre -- a 5.53 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB in 42.1 innings, with only two quality starts in eight trips to the mound. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing Friday on the road against the Mets.