Phillies' Zach Eflin: Early exit in no-decision
Eflin didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Padres, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings while striking out two.
Making his first start since July 27, Eflin managed to last 73 pitches (49 strikes) and kept San Diego off the board for three innings before stumbling in the fourth. The right-hander will remain in the rotation for now with Jake Arrieta (elbow) done for the year, but Eflin's 4.57 ERA and 101:36 K:BB through 122 innings won't make him an appealing fantasy option.
