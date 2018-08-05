Eflin (8-3) picked up the win Saturday in an 8-3 victory over the Marlins, giving up three runs on four hits over eight innings while striking out six.

The right-hander looked to be headed for his third career complete game, but after the Marlins scored twice in the eighth inning, including a solo homer by Miguel Rojas, Eflin hit the showers after 85 pitches (60 strikes). He'll take a 3.61 ERA into his next start Friday in San Diego.