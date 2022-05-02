Eflin (1-2) took the loss to the Mets on Sunday night. He was charged with six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Eflin threw six innings of one-run ball against the Rockies his last time out, but he was unable to build on that success Sunday. The right-hander still has respectable numbers overall even after this blemish, and he's allowed just one home run through 24 innings this season. However, unless he can find a way to miss more bats, Eflin will remain volatile. He will have to hope for better BABIP fortune against this same Mets team next weekend.