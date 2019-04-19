Eflin (2-2) took the loss against the Rockies on Thursday, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits over six innings, striking out two and walking three as the Phillies fell 6-2.

Eflin wasn't particularly sharp in recording two strikeouts against three free passes, but he still managed a quality start in a losing effort. It was a welcome rebound performance after he was blown up for six earned on ten hits by the Marlins in his last start after two lights-out outings to start the year. The 25-year-old now has a 3.68 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP through 22 innings on the season.