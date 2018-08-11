Phillies' Zach Eflin: Falls to 8-4 despite strong start
Eflin (8-4) got the loss against the Padres on Friday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking one in Philadelphia's 2-0 defeat.
Eflin took a hard-luck loss in this one, as he posted a great final stat line but was unfortunate to be outdueled by Padres rookie Jacob Nix. The 24-year-old is putting up solid numbers for the Phillies this season, as he's now sporting a 3.57 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and a 86:19 K:BB through 90.2 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound next against the Mets on Thursday.
