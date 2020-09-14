Eflin (2-2) took the loss in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Marlins, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Eflin started off poorly, allowing the first five batters to reach base in the first inning. He settled in after giving up three runs in the first, but the Phillies couldn't get him off the hook. Eflin now has a 5.01 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 52:11 K:BB across 41.1 innings this season. His next start is expected to be Friday versus the Blue Jays.