Eflin (2-2) picked up the win in Friday's 12-2 rout of Atlanta, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The Phillies jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the right-hander even took the mound, making for a relatively stress-free night for Eflin. He tossed 64 of 99 pitches for strikes en route to his fifth quality start of the season, and the 27-year-old has lasted at least six innings in every one of his seven outings. He'll take a 3.38 ERA and stellar 42:3 K:BB through 45.1 innings into his next start.