Eflin allowed a run on four hits and a walk while fanning eight across seven innings Sunday against the Braves. He didn't factor into the decision.

Eflin left the game shortly after giving up a home run to Travis d'Arnaud in the seventh inning, but that was the only mistake he committed all game long -- the right-hander was dominant and opened the campaign with a quality start. Eflin posted career-best marks in both ERA (3.97) and WHIP (1.27) last season and this strong start is certainly a step that continues in that direction. His next scheduled start will come on the road against the Braves on April 10.