Eflin (2-1) earned the win Saturday against the Braves after allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and zero walks over seven shutout innings.

The 26-year-old delivered his best start of the season Saturday, as the only damage he gave up all afternoon came via a solo homer from Johan Camargo during the sixth inning. Eflin has a 4.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 37:8 K:BB over 26.1 innings, and he'll look for a similar result Thursday versus the Nationals.