Eflin (1-4) was tagged with the loss after he allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out five through 5.1 innings Sunday against the Mets.

Eflin was hurt by the long ball Sunday, as all four earned runs came from a pair of two-run homers. The 23-year-old is now 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA and 8:1 K:BB in two starts (12.1 innings) since being recalled from Triple-A. His performance should once again earn him another turn in the Phillies' rotation, lining him up to pitch Friday against the Giants.