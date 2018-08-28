Eflin (9-5) allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings as he took the loss Monday against the Nationals.

Eflin surrendered a run in the first inning, one in the second and two unearned runs in the fourth prior to being lifted in a 4-2 game. He tossed 68 of 102 pitches for strikes. Eflin has been hit hard in each of his previous two outings, as he's given up 18 hits and nine runs over 8.2 frames. The 24-year-old right-hander will search for a better result in his next start, as he lines up to face the Cubs on Sunday.