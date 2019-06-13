Eflin (6-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Phillies fell 2-0 to the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over eight innings while striking out nine.

The nine K's tied the right-hander's career high, but his eighth quality start of the season went to waste when the Philly offense couldn't solve Merrill Kelly. Eflin will carry a 2.81 ERA and 66:19 K:BB through 80 innings into his next outing Tuesday, on the road against the Nationals.