Eflin (4-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Nationals after allowing three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over eight innings.

The right-hander dominated Washington through eight innings and attempted to finish a complete game, but he gave up a single and a homer before getting pulled. It's was still a strong performance for Eflin in what will be his final start of the regular season, though he could still be used out of the bullpen this weekend, if necessary. He has a 4.15 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 70:14 K:BB through 56.1 innings.