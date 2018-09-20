Phillies' Zach Eflin: Fans nine through five scoreless
Eflin (11-7) struck out nine batters across five scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Mets. He allowed three hits and issued three walks.
Eflin was dialed in Wednesday, allowing just one baserunner to reach third base while tying a season-high with nine whiffed batters. The young right-hander has now allowed just one run over his last two starts (11.1 innings) after giving up 16 runs across his previous four outings (16.2 innings). He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which will come on the road against the Rockies.
