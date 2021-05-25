Eflin (2-4) took the loss after surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings Monday against the Marlins.

Eflin wasn't on top of his game in this one, but he kept his club in the contest before exiting with a two-run deficit. He's now been saddled with three consecutive losses, allowing 10 earned runs over his last 18 innings. The right-hander's next outing tentatively lines up for Sunday at Tampa Bay.